Is IMF return the final blow to Bawumia’s presidential ambitions?

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

GhanaWeb Feature

After running full circus and clutching their last hope of economic salvation on a tax policy which experts described as obnoxious and failure-bound even before it was passed, the government has finally made the much-expected return to the International Monetary Fund.



Ghana’s return to the Britton Woods institute is necessitated by a myriad of factors key amongst them being the E-levy which, by government’s own admission, has been a catastrophic failure with a paltry ten percent of targeted revenue generated so far.



The return to the International Monetary Fund as admitted by experts from both the political and financial space is the best solution for Ghana’s economy which is believed to be on the verge collapse.



The political implication of the sound move however is bleak for the government and as succinctly stated by Kennedy Agyapong, a return to the IMF is akin to a presentation of the leadership of the country to the opposition National Democratic Congress on a silver platter.



The impact will bite the government heavily with the governing party’s break the 8 agenda now being threatened heavily.



The person who, however will feel the pains more is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is the head of the Economic Management Team and a prospective presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party.

As stated by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at an event in November 2020, going to the IMF is a confirmation of bad governance and mismanaged economy.



"You remember that the NDC government had to go to the IMF to rescue the economy. That was indeed a rescue mission! It was clear that the Mahama-led NDC Government had lost its way, failed Ghanaians, and did not have any idea how to get us out of the ditch it had driven us into."



Per his own words, the IMF program is a confirmation of bad governance which begs the question, what message will Bawumia present to NPP delegates and Ghanaians at large?



The IMF appears to be the ‘final nail’ in the coffin for the ambition of Dr Bawumia whose hitherto popularity has plummeted with majority of Ghanaians not enthused about him as they did in the lead up in the 2016 elections.



The dissipation of Bawumia’s once cherished status which earned him the tag of ‘Economic Messiah’ whose teachings, Ghanaians could not have enough of in the build up to the 2016 elections is due to a number of factors.



The introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy nicknamed the momo tax appeared to be the last straw until the IMF program.

Bawumia was placed at the centre of criticism as he had in various media engagements shot down claims that government was going to introduce a tax regime in the mobile money space.



The cedis’ poor performance against the dollar which now stands a GHC8 per dollar also did Bawumia no favours as he had in opposition promised to ‘lock up the cedi and give the key to the IGP’.



The rising cost of living, the ever increasing fuel prices and it resulting impact in transport fares have dealt Bawumia’s popularity major blows with his chances in the 2024 election declining as the days go by.



The return to the IMF which is a departure from the government’s Ghana Beyond Aid agenda and a confirmation of its failure to handle the teething economic issues is perhaps the biggest blow to the ambition of Dr Bawumia who intends to be the face of the NPP’s break the 8 mantra.