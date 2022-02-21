Is Ken Ofori-Atta porous at English comprehension? – Sam George questions Gabby Otchere-Darko

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Government proposes 1.5% levy on Electronic Transactions

Minority oppose E-Levy



Ofori-Atta charges Ghanaians to question honesty of NDC in opposing E-Levy



Opposition Member of Parliament of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has questioned whether the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has difficulty when it comes to English comprehension.



Ken Ofori-Atta speaking at the Wa edition of the E-Levy Townhall Meeting on Monday, February 21, 2022, alluded that the opposition National Democratic Congress, despite resisting the tax policy, had a similar policy contained in its 2020 campaign manifesto.



The finance minister thus asked the people of the Upper West Region to question the honesty of the NDC’s stance on the E-Levy.

His position which has been trumpeted by senior New Patriotic Party member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko however has not been received well by Sam George.



“Ken Ofori-Atta just asked the people of Upper West, to query the honesty in NDC’s opposition to e-levy when their 2020 manifesto pledged to introduce a tax on all electronic transfers? NDC, in his words, cannot mean well for the masses who benefit from social spending,” Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeted.



In response to Gabby’s post however, Sam George noted that a promise by the NDC to implement a “uniform transaction fee policy” does not in any way equate to the standard of the proposed 1.5% Electronic Transaction policy.



The MP thus questioned whether the finance minister is porous at English comprehension whilst suggesting that Ken Ofori Atta is also horrible at economic management.



“Dear @GabbyDarko, it is clear to us all that your relative, Ken Ofori-Atta is horrible at economic mgt but is he also porous at English comprehension? How can the promise of a UNIFORM TRANSACTION FEE policy amount to the same as the obnoxious E-Levy? I expected better from you,” Sam George stated.

The opposition NDC has vehemently opposed the proposed E-Levy bill leading to a delay in government seeing to its successful passage into law.



However, the ruling party has on many occasions accused the opposition of exhibiting bad faith as the NDC had intended on adapting a similar policy if it had won power in 2020.



The NPP points to page 99 of the NDC’s 2020 manifesto in which a portion reads that the party shall “introduce a uniform transaction fee policy to guide the electronic payments industry” if it assumes power to back its allegations against the opposition.



