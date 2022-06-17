Is Owusu Bempa in Ghana? - Apaak quizzes amidst national cathedral brouhaha

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah

Member of Parliament for the Builsa South Constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak, has questioned the whereabouts of Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International over the latter's silence on the controversy surrounding the National Cathedral project.

Tackling Apostle Bempah in a post on Twitter, Dr. Apaak, who is also a Member of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, wondered why up until now, the seasoned prophet has refused to react to the brouhaha surrounding the project.



He said the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is the one doing all the spiritual talks in relation to the National Cathedral project instead of Rev. Owusu Bempah who he termed the prophet of President Akufo-Addo.



"Is Rev. Owusu Bempah, NADAA's Prophet, in Ghana? Surprised that he has not commented on the issues surrounding the cathedral project? Ken Ofori-Atta talking spiritually in relation to the cathedral rather than Owusu Bempah!" He tweeted.



It will be recalled that the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensah Otabil has resigned as a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.



This was made public by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, having cited 'illegality happening' as the reason for his resignation.

Hon. Ablakwa disclosed in an interview with Joy News that there's an uneasy calm amongst the Board of Trustees.



"There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr. Mensa Otabil is no longer with them," he revealed.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP disclosed that the revered man of God has refused to attend any of their meetings this year.



Following this revelation, the membership of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral has been updated to reflect the exit of Dr. Mensa Otabil.



Checks on the National Cathedral’s official website as of Wednesday, June 15, 2022, confirmed the renowned preacher man is no longer part of the Trustees.