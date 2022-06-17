Is Sir John's Will your business? If you don't take care we'll come after you - Hopeson Adorye to SP

Hopeson Adorye (left) and Kissi Agyebeng (right)

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has launched scathing attacks on the Special Prosecutor, SP, Kissi Agyebeng, over his decision to investigate matters relating to the Will of late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (alias Sir John)



Speaking on Accra-bassed Asempa FM, he stated that the Special Prosecutor has for a year, ignored a petition he sent to his office but has jumped straight into action upon a Will being circulated on social media.



According to him, the Special Prosecutor ought not to be involved in the Sir John Will brouhaha as it was a matter of an individual who has acquired wealth and properties and willed it to his relatives and loved ones.

He argued that he would not have had any concerns if during the lifetime of Sir John, he was found culpable in acts of corruption.



“Somebody has gotten his money and properties and says upon my demise this person should inherit them. Funds allocated to the Office of the Special Prosecutor is not being used to fight corruption.



“People are in this country engaged in corrupt acts, Special Prosecutor must arrest them. Is it somebody’s Will [to concern yourself about]. If the person was alive and found to have engaged in corrupt and was being invited, no problem.



“Look at the number of corruption cases we have mentioned [but no action hs been taken]. Is this what we want to use Ghana’s money for? That we waste our time on somebody’s Will being circulated on social media?” a livid Hopeson Adorye quizzed.



On the executors of the Will, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso lamented the seeming targeting of Charles Owusu, one of the executors, for prosecution by the Special Prosecutor.

He charged Kissi Agyebeng to prosecute both executors while additionally cautioning him to deist from being ‘picky’ with issues he prosecutes.



“Two people are the executors of the Will, Special Prosecutor should take all of them to court. Why has he singled out one person for prosecution? I sent my petition and it hasn’t been acknowledged. Pick and choose cases? If he does that, we will take him on,” he said.



Sir John’s Will dominated the news following portions of it which detailed that portions of the Achimota Forest has been given to relatives and close associates.



Aside from that, the Will contained several other properties including houses and plots of land which were also willed to family and friends.



Following that the Special Prosecutor has frozen the assets while he continues with investigations into the matter.