Is govt happy about Adwoa Safo’s absence in Cabinet but unhappy about same in Parliament? - Dafeamekpor

LNPP’s Dome-Kwabenya seat not guaranteed if Adwoa Safo is recalled – Researcher

Adwoa Safo could lose her seat due to absenteeism



Governing NPP to start processes aimed at removing Sarah Adowa Safo this week



Member of Parliament, South Dayi constituency, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has wondered why the government is unhappy about the absence of Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya in Parliament but is not worried about her absence from the Gender Ministry.



According to him, Adwoa Safo has been on leave as the Gender Minister since October 6 2021 and government appears not worried about it.



In a Twitter post he wrote, “On 6th October 2021, Govt informed the entire Nation that it has granted & extended Leave of Absence dating back to August 2021 to the Hon. Adwoa Safo as a Cabinet Minister until further notice. So is Govt happy about her absence in Cabinet but unhappy about her absence in Parliament?”



Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may lose the chance of retaining their seat, should Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, be recalled.

This, he indicates, is based on research conducted by his outfit in the constituency.



“It could worsen the NPP’s parliamentary numbers. From what we heard, it is likely her loyalists will stay away from the vote. It is not guaranteed that the NPP will win [if she is recalled],” Mr. Dankwa said on Citi TV’s Point of View.



Also, reports indicate that the governing NPP will, this week, start processes aimed at removing Sarah Adowa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, as Member of Parliament.



According to Article 97 (1)(c) of 1992 Constitution, "A member of Parliament shall vacate his/her seat in Parliament if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sitting of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet; or station..."



That is the situation the Dome-Kwabenya MP, finds herself in, with sources stating that moves to declare her seat vacant will be triggered given that she has been absent from parliament for 15-days without permission.