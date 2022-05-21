Is it lawful to keep wild animals as pets? Know what the law says

File photo

Residents accuse businessman of housing wild tigers

A section of the public have expressed concerns about an individual keeping wild animals as pets, especially after businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar confirmed that he has been keeping two tigers at his residence,at Wonda World Estates, near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra.



Residents of the estate expressed deep concerns over the presence of the two tigers in their neighbourhood.



Multiple media reports quoted some residents who claimed that “the animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them.”

Others also said, “They are opened early in the morning and then sent inside around 10 am. They pee and poo on the floor. They also make noise which disturbs our sleep.”



But what does the law say?



Section 6B (1) of Legislative Instrument (L.I 1452) on Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Regulations, 1989 stipulates what one has to do before keeping a wild animal as a pet.



Section 6B(2) also says the person must apply for a license in writing and pay an amount as determined by the Chief Game and Wildlife Officer or his representative in the area of residence.

Find below the full provision of L.I. 1452



(3) The Chief Game and Wildlife Officer may in granting a licence under this section stipulate the conditions under which the wild animal shall be kept

(4) A license granted under this section may for stated reasons be withdrawn, and the pet confiscated by the State



(5) All fees collected for licenses issued under the regulation shall be paid into the central government account



(6) Any person who contravenes any of the provisions or regulation 6A or 6B commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding ¢10,000.00 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twelve months, or both.