Is it not striking one person is missing in the list of presidents who’ve received US presidents? – Anyidoho throws shade

A grid image of all of Ghana's five presidents under the Fourth Republic

Former deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has raised a question about the trend of US presidents who have visited the country within the Fourth Republic.

According to him, whereas four of the presidents within the period have received the visit of either a sitting US president or vice president, the same cannot be said for one.



He went on to list the four as former presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Evans Atta Mills as well as current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Clinton came to Ghana during JJ’s time, Bush came during Kufuor’s time, Obama came during Atta-Mills’ time, Kamala Harris is coming during the time of Nana Addo. Is it not striking that someone is missing in the equation of the 4th Republic Presidents of Ghana? Na who cause am?” Mr Anyidoho questioned.



His list excluded former President John Dramani Mahama whom he has been critical of in terms of his governance and bid to return to office.



US Vice President, Kamala Harris on Sunday, March 26, 2023, arrived in Ghana for a three-day visit as part an ongoing tour of Africa.

The first female vice president of the world’s largest economy was received at the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



She is expected to hold talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on US-Ghana relations later today.





Clinton came to Ghana during JJ’s time, Bush came during Kufuor’s time, Obama came during Atta-Mills’ time, Kamala Harris is coming during the time of Nana Addo. Is it not striking that someone is missing in the equation of the 4th Republic Presidents of Ghana? Na who cause am? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 26, 2023

GA/SARA