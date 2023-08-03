Is it part of the Chief Clearing Agent’s tactics? – Manasseh wonders why A-G has taken over Cecilia Dapaah case

Attorney General and Minister of Jusstice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni is wondering the motive behind the Attorney General's Office taking over the case of theft at the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

According to Manasseh, it is questionable that the AG’s Office will take over the case which is already being dealt with by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



“Why is the Attorney-General taking over a case that is already being handled by the Special Prosecutor? Is it part of the Chief Clearing Agent's tactics?” Manasseh questioned in a tweet.



Background



Two former maids of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah were put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing a million dollars and others sums in euros and Ghana cedis over a period of time during their stay in her employment.



The two identified in court documents as 18-year-old Patience Botwe (the first accused, A1) and 30-year-old unemployed Sarah Adjei (second accused, A2) are before the court along with three other accomplices.

The police investigator, Corporal Richard Anani, of the CID in his brief facts about the case stated the accused’s account of how they managed to steal the cash sums and other valuables including assorted clothing, perfumes and jewelry.



The brief facts read in part: “Sometime in June 2023, the complainants reported a theft of cash and some personal effects as indicated on the face of the charge sheet. Prior to that A1 who was a house help to the complainants was caught to have opened and entered the bedroom of the complainants with a duplicate key.



“A1 admitted the offence and mentioned A2 as her accomplice to the effect that, when they were working in the complainants’ house, she used to keep watch of the main gate for A2 to go into the complainants’ room to steal their money after which they share the spoil. A2 was subsequently arrested from her hideout in Budumburam a suburb of Kasoa for investigation. Investigation further disclosed that A2 used part of the stolen money to build a three bedroom self-contain house at Budumburam,” it added.



Meanwhile, the OSP last week arrested Madam Dapaah on a corruption and corruption related investigation where her residence was searched by officials of the Office. She was subsequently granted bail.

The Attorney General has also issued an advice containing a number of directives to the police on the case of the persons accused of stealing the former minister’s money as well as investigations into the source of the missing funds.



