‘Is it propaganda?’ - Ablakwa's 10 questions to ‘unethical, irresponsible’ AG

North Tongu MP unhappy with AG Godfred Dame

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has chastised the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, for comments by the latter in respect of the ongoing Supreme Court case on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



Ablakwa’s concerns stem from Dame’s views following the apex court’s dismissal of an injunction application against the implementation of the levy which started on May 1, 2022.

In an interview after the unanimous verdict was delivered on May 4 pending the substantive hearing into the case, Dame intimated that the case of the three Minority MPs was built on speculation and conjecture adding that it was ‘mere propaganda.’



Ablakwa in a post on his social media handles chastised the AG describing his conduct as ‘unethical and irresponsible.’



He posed 10 questions to the AG, each starting with “Is it propaganda …” in seeking to challenge the manner in which the AG was describing their case and its contents thereof by his public pronouncements.



The 10 questions are as follows:

Is it propaganda that we staged a walkout?



Is it propaganda that our walkout left only 136 NPP MPs in the chamber?



Is it propaganda that the decision-making quorum under Article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution is 138 — half of the members present and voting?



Is it propaganda that for all the major decision points in the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill from the second reading to the various amendments at the consideration stage, all the way to the third reading saw 136 NPP MPs voting instead of 138?

Is it propaganda that Adwoa Safo and Kojo Kum were not in the parliamentary chamber present and voting?



Is it propaganda that in similar circumstances, the NPP walked out on the 26th of November, 2021 to deny us a decision-making quorum so the 2022 budget wouldn’t be rejected?



Is it propaganda that the Votes and Proceedings of 26th November, 2021 — the day the NPP MPs' walked out, recorded 274 members as present?



Is it propaganda that the Supreme Court held in the Abdulai case as recently as 9th March, 2022 that 137 NDC MPs who stayed and voted after the NPP walkout didn't constitute a quorum to take a decision rejecting the 2022 Budget?

Is it propaganda to demand justice that if 137 NDC MPs cannot take a decision rejecting the 2022 Budget then an inferior 136 NPP MPs cannot take a decision approving the repugnant and unconstitutional E-Levy?



Is it propaganda to insist that even if you unfairly take out Assin North, half of 274 is 137 and not 136?



Read Ablakwa’s full post below:



