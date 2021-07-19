Is the scholarship secretariat President Akufo-Addo’s property? – Social media users roast GES staff

Kojo Asiedu-Odei is a staff of GES

•Asiedu-Odei says has suggested an applicant for government scholarship will not get it because he mocked President Akufo-Addo

•His statement has infuriated some Ghanaians



•Some wants him fired for the comment



Kojo Asiedu-Odei, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party seems to have suggested one’s chances of securing government scholarship are tied to him or her being a praise singer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government of the day.



In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 18, 2021, Asiedu Odei observed an applicant for the scholarship who has reached out to him for assistance has made a post, criticizing President Akufo-Addo.



He gave the impression that the request will not be guided as the said applicant has attacked the President.



“You just asked for assistance on scholarship from the scholarship secretariat! Meanwhile, I just read his post mocking the President! Bye!,” he said.

His statement however triggered a flurry of attacks from social media users who questioned if the National Scholarship Secretariat is a property of President Akufo-Addo.



While some called for his dismissal as a staff of the Ghana Education Service, others noted his comment is a reflection of what they contend arrogance on the part of government appointees.



A comment by the user reads ‘Is the scholarship secretariat for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or your father? Some of you behave as if the position you have is eternal. Look at his *ugly head like Anita Akufo’s wig on Ghana’s most beautiful. ahhh!! An unintelligent idiot on a public space”



Another person who is obviously peeved by the statement said “Ghana Education Service has no excuse to sack this idiot from their office!



Read some of the reactions below





















