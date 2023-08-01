Is this proper conduct for the legal sector? – CJ justifies refusal to call certain people to the Bar

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has justified the decision by the General Legal Council (GLC) to deny certain personalities the annual Call to the Bar for stated reasons.

Speaking on conduct of law students and lawyers in general at an event in Accra (July 31), which clip has gone viral on Twitter, the CJ said she was surprised at the outrage that has often greeted the decision of the GLC.



“When somebody has behaved in a certain way and we say we cannot call the person to the bar, I was surprised at the furore that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people and I thought, like seriously?



“This is proper conduct for the legal sector? That is interesting. So, for you to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive and you expect to be admitted, it doesn’t work like that. Your comments on social media, your ex parte communication for judge is extremely critical,” she cautioned.



On social media, however, many people have pointed to one Elorm Ababio, alias Ama Governor, as the target of the CJ's remarks after her call to the Bar in 2022 was suspended despite having passed all required examinations.



At the time, the GLC cited a petition filed against the conduct of Ms. Ababio by one Hajia Siduri.

Ama has serially rejected the allegations of misconduct leveled against her and insisted that she has been uunfairly treated.



She described as "cruel" the continued character assassination and false narrative being peddled around her suspended call.





The Chief Justice gives the reason why Ama Governor, a social media influencer wasn’t called to the bar and may still not be called to the bar. pic.twitter.com/YoiIoqdKTn — The Law Platform (@DeLaw_Platform) July 31, 2023

Some Ghanaians on social media launched an online petition targeted at the General Legal Council (GLC).

The move is in protest of the suspension of the call to the Ghana Bar of Ama Governor.



The lawyer-in-waiting, who is also a YouTuber, was denied the Bar call despite her successful completion of the professional law program, that is passing her exams and scaling the interview session as well.



The petition dubbed ‘Justice for Ama Governor’ has been published to gather signatures.



Ama Governor reportedly received a letter dated November 3, from the Secretary to the General Legal Council, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, informing her of the suspension because a complaint filed by a "concerned citizen".



The GLC indicated that the complaint by this "concerned citizen" alleged that Ama Governor is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”.

The Complainant, the GLC Secretary indicated, also submitted a flash drive [pen drive] which contains selected video files and hyperlinks of Ama Governor to relevant website publications.



Ama Governor’s conduct is said to violate Regulation 21 (c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.



The said Regulation states: “A student of the school qualifies to be called to the Bar, if that student has […] (c) satisfied the Council that the student is of good character.”