Is this the Ghana that was handed to you? – Captain Smart quizzes President Akufo-Addo

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM’s morning show has said, the country has regressed under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, Ghana under the NPP government has become synonymous with insecurity with the government exhibiting signs of suppressing opposing views.



Captain Smart on his show questioned President Akufo-Addo if he inherited a country with a reputation of making attempts to ensure that persons whose utterances do not correspond to that of the government are dealt with.

“Nana Addo, let me tell you, this is not the NPP that was handed to you. If no one will tell you this, I will do it.



Is this the Ghana that was handed over to you, thhat people shouldn’t voice out? Is it? We are all NPP but let me say this, the NPP is gradually becoming the most intolerant party in Africa. NPP is becoming intolerant. Look at Ayawaso violence, why haven’t we received the report?” he asked.



Captain Smart cautioned President Akufo-Addo to be wary of the happenings under him as they give credence to Kofi Coomson’s assertions about him.



He bemoaned that the insecurity in the country has created sense of apprehension among Ghanaians with citizens not fearing for their lives.



“Nana, you are gradually confirming Kofi Coomson’s statement. Nobody will tell you but I will. You are gradually confirming Kofi Coomson’s statement. When you go to Portugal, they have a national day of demonstration because the leaders are forward-thinking.

“What did Kaaka do to deserve this. He was just directing traffic and raising awareness about issues. You couldn’t [give] the guy protection and allowed them to attack him. Where was the police?” he quizzed.



On the murder of Macho Kaaka and the killing of some two protesters by Security officials, the Ministry of Interior has set a 3-member committee to probe the issues and make recommendations.



The committee members include Justice George Kingsley Koomson (Justice of the Court of Appeal), Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, a Security Expert and Juliet Antwi Amoah, Executive Director, Penplusbyte.



The committee members on Monday, July 5, 2021 visited Ejura to sensitize the residents on the need for them to trust the committee.