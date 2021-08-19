Is this the new logo for Office of the Special Prosecutor?

An image of the supposed logo for Office of the Special Prosecutor

• The Office of the Special Prosecutor seems to have gotten a new identity

• This comes in the form of a logo shared on Twitter by Lawyer Sammy Darko



•Kissi Agyebeng has been appointed and sworn-in as the second occupant for Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana



While the fight against corruption gets a new face in the person of newly appointed Special Prosecutor, there is still optimism among a section of Ghanaians about the fight against the endemic.



The second occupant of the office, Kissi Agyebeng, has been sworn into office after he was vetted in July this year by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



The office which was previously held by Martin Amidu, was reported to have been less-resourced and plagued with government interference.

Question is, is the new face coming with a new identity? This comes following the emergence of an image which appears to be the new logo for the Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana.



The image is pretty simple but striking in the color: white and gold with a beaming eagle, with the flag of Ghana around its neck, and an inscription in the middle of the logo that reads, 'Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana.'



Shared on Twitter by lawyer, Sammy Darko, on Thursday August 19, 2021, the image was associated with the caption, “The eagle has landed”



Agyebeng comes to take up the role following the resignation of his predecessor, Martin Amidu in November 2020, over concerns and allegations that the Executive was interfering with his work.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the swearing-in ceremony of Kissi Agyebeng, indicated that he did not regret appointing Martin Amidu despite the various allegations and names Mr. Amidu had brandished him with.

He however said Kissi Agyebeng’s professional and academic background “eminently' qualifies him "to occupy the office of Special Prosecutor.”



The president added that “He has the capacity, the experience, the requisite values, and intellectual strength to succeed in this vital position. I urge the new Special Prosecutor to bear in mind at all times that the office carries an extraordinary responsibility to fight corruption independently and impartially.”



Agyebeng on his part, after the ceremony, gave the assurance that he will work tirelessly in ensuring that corruption would become difficult to engage in.



See an image of the logo shared below:



