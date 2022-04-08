Is wheat a staple food in Ghana? – Adongo questions Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Dr Isaac Adongo

Adongo says Bawumia reason for high food inflation insufficient

When was the last time you eat food prepared from wheat? – Adongo



Russia - Ukraine has disrupted global food supplies – Dr Bawumia



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Dr Isaac Adongo, has said that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia did not adequately explain the cause of the current economic hardship in Ghana during a speech on the current state of the country’s economy.



According to Adongo, the vice president was evasive and he failed to touch on the main factors accounting for the hardship in Ghana, citinewsroom reports.



He added that Bawumia for example failed to touch the country's depleted international reserves and the reason for increases in the prices of food.

“… Bawumia did not speak about our net international reserves, which have become so depleted that investors now see the cedi as a worsening currency because there is no forex to back it.



“This is a man who says that the main reason why food prices are up, is that Ghana imports 30 percent of its wheat requirements from Ukraine. When was the last time you ate any food prepared from wheat? Is wheat our staple food in Ghana?” he questioned.



He added that “in one breath you say your Planting for Food and Jobs is so buoyant and so successful that food is abundant, yet you claim 30 percent wheat is enough to create food inflation in Ghana. Quite clearly, you can tell there is a problem.”



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during his speech at the National TESCO Conference, said that the increase in prices of food has been worsened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



“Russia and Ukraine together account for 30% of global wheat exports; the longer the conflict ensues, the greater will be the disruption to global food supplies,” Dr Bawumia said.