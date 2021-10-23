Isaac Adongo mourns with Bawumia

Dr Bwumia with Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency Isaac Adongo has commensierated with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the death of his mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia whose final funeral rites comes off this weekend

Mr Adongo paid a courtesy on Dr Bawumia at his residence in Walewale in the North East Region and also presented a bull in support of the funeral rites.



Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia died on September 13, 2021, in Accra at age 81.



At a short engagement with the Vice President, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament who is widely noted for his heavy criticism of Dr Bawumia on matters of governance and the economy said he considers the Vice President as a senior brother and an inspiration in politics notwithstanding the divergent views and positions they share on matters of the economy.



Mr Adongo noted that the decision of Dr Bawumia to visit him during the burial of his mother in 2019 left in his mind a great sense of brotherhood that is worth sharing.

“When I lost my mother, you came and you consoled me. I was deeply touched by your sense of care and even though we have our political differences, it does not take away the fact that you’re a senior brother. On the loss of your mum, I’m here together with some of our Regional and Constituency executives to commensurate with you and to encourage you to be strong,” he said.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in response reiterated the need for the cultivation of brotherliness amongst political actors.



The Vice President intimated that the loss of his mother which comes after the loss of the mother of the Bolgatanga Central MP has put both of them in a category of children who have lost their mothers.



“We should continue to show each other care notwithstanding what politics has brought in between us,” Dr Bawumia said.