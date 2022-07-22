Islamic SHS: Police peddled falsehood - Defence Committee

The Parliamentary select committee on Defence and Interior has accused the police of peddling lies in the clash with students at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.

The Committee was tasked by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, to embark on a fact-finding mission following the disturbances which led to students sustaining injuries during a protest over vehicle knock downs.



Speaking to the media after presenting its report, the chairman of the Committee, Kennedy Agyapong disclosed the police personnel interviewed during a visit to Kumasi denied ever entering the premises of the school.



Mr. Agyapong however noted that there is abundant evidence contrary to what the police told the committee.



He therefore asked for a bipartisan probe into the incident.

“We realized that when we were in the Islamic School the report they gave us was different from what the police told us and we went to the police again. Because we heard that eight of them also got injured, we went there and asked questions. In the course of that I realized that the inspector was reluctant.



“I asked several times, did you police officers enter the campus? They all said no. So no police officer entered the campus they said no meanwhile we have bullets from some of the dormitories that the police entered,” the MP narrated.



