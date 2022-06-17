Islamic SHS: Regional Minister must resign – Kwaku Boateng

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

Member of the Communication Team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boateng, has opined that the interdicted Regional Commander and other officers have been victims of harsh treatment under the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The Deputy Regional Commander who was acting as Regional Commander in the Ashanti Region, ACP Alex Cudjoe Acquah, Suame Divisional Police Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Ankomah, Regional Operations Commander were interdicted over the recent incident at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.



However, according to the NDC spokesperson, the senior regional officers have suffered the fate of incompetent leadership of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Council.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on the “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show aired on Happy98.9 FM, Kwaku Boateng indicated that similar occurrences have befallen the region. However, none has seen any positive light as such incidents keep recurring.



He said, “I don’t believe the problem is the Regional Commander and the other Police Officers who were punished. The problem is the Regional Minister. He was the same person in authority that witnessed what happened in Ejura. He is also the head of our security council. How can a Regional Minister be sitting in regional security meetings and witness the same incidents as the Islamic shooting without acting?” he quizzed.



He furthered that it would be appropriate for the Regional Minister to leave office because of the lack of development in the region.

“The Minister needs to step down because he has failed. He would save the people in the Ashanti Region a great deal of crisis when he steps down,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Security Council has said that investigations into the disturbances at the Islamic Senior High School have commenced and that such an occurrence must not occur again.



Simon Osei Mensah, Chairman of the Council and Ashanti Regional Minister, has termed Monday’s disruptions at the school as unnecessary.



He claimed that had the students’ desire for a speed rump been granted years ago, the protest would not have occurred.



