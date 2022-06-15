Islamic SHS chaos: Akufo-Addo must sack Osei-Mensah – Nana Yaw Akwada

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

The Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to revoke the appointment of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah.

This comes on the heels of the recent clash between students of the Islamic Senior High School in Abrepo, Kumasi, and some officers of the Ghana Police Service.



Speaking in an interview with Korku Lumor on 5o5 on Class91.3FM, Tuesday, 14 June 2022, the Executive Director, who questioned the inability of the authorities to put in place necessary measures to curb road accidents in the area, said: “the students moving to the street to demonstrate is an indictment on the authorities”.



He continued: “I would have been happier if we hear the president probably revoke the job of the DCE, MCE, and also [withdraw the appointment] of the Regional Minister.”



He added that this move would prompt others in authority to perform their functions effectively.

Thirty-eight students were rushed to the hospital after they clashed with the police during a demonstration on Monday.



The students were demonstrating against the frequent knockdowns near their school, and in their attempt to disperse the demonstrators, the police fired warning shots and teargas at them.



Out of the 38 students who visited the various hospitals, 22 have been discharged as of Monday and have joined their colleagues on campus.