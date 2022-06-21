Islamic SHS chaos: Four more Police officers interdicted

Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Some four more Police Officers have been interdicted over the chaos that occurred at the Islamic Senior High School.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare interdicted the officers for derogatory comments they made about Muslims during the chaos that occurred at the school.



The four officers who have been interdicted were caught on camera passing derogatory comments about the students’ attitude.



According to them, the incident could not have occurred in a Christian institution.



Two other officers have also been interdicted by the police service together with DCOP Apraku following the disturbances that marred a demonstration by the students on Monday, 13 June 2022 to draw attention to the road carnage in their vicinity.

“The students pelted the police with stones and the police used pepper spray and fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse them,” the police said in a statement.



“It was further established that even though nobody was hit by a bullet, the police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control”, the statement said.



“As a result, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Kwasi Akomeah Apraku, who was acting as the Regional Commander has been removed from his position and has been interdicted”.



“Two other officers, ACP/Mr George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer, and ACP/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander, have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident,” the statement from the police added.