Islamic SHS incident: Parliament not pressuring IGP – Vice-Chairperson of Defense Committee

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Vice-Chairperson of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, Ophelia Mensah Hayford says the house is not putting pressure on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Akuffo Dampare over the disturbances at the Kumasi Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti region.

It was widely reported that Police officers on Monday morning allegedly fired tear gas at the protestors to disperse students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, who were protesting over numerous vehicular knockdowns in front of their school.



Over 30 of the students in the process fell unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



The IGP, Akuffo Dampare visited the school some hours after the incident and instituted an investigation into the matter.



As a result of the incident, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, who was acting as the Ashanti Regional Commander has been removed from his position and has been interdicted.



In order to probe further, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has also directed a fact-finding Committee to furnish the House with circumstances that led to chaos involving the police and students of Islamic Senior High School (SHS).

The Committee has been given a week ultimatum to report their findings to Parliament to enable the House to take the necessary action.



Explaining the directive by the Speaker on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the Vice-Chairperson of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament indicated that the house is not putting pressure on the IGP.



“We are not putting pressure on the IGP. He (IGP) is mandated to protect life and property. The IGP supervise key instigation in the country but we are fact-finding so the IGP will bring his report. We would also have our facts based on that we can come up with recommendations.” The Mfantsepem MP stated.



She revealed that the committee has commended the IGP, Akuffo Dampare for his action take on the matter.



The legislator, however, indicated the committee will arrive in Kumasi on Thursday, 16 June, for its fact-finding mission as directed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.