Islamic SHS shooting: Education Ministry begins investigations as examination suspended

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
The Ministry of Education has launched investigations into the Monday, June 13, 2022 chaos on the campus of the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.
At least 30 students of the school were hospitalized following a clash between irate students and the Police deployed to control the crowd.
The students were protesting against pedestrian knockdowns involving some students and teachers.
Deputy Education Minister, John Ntim Fordjuor who visited the school says "the Ministry will investigate the clash and institute appropriate measures”.
Meanwhile, Examinations have been suspended.
Source: gbcghanaonline.com
