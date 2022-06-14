Islamic SHS shooting: MoE fixes rumble strips on 'killer' Abrepo road

Rumble strips fixed

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ghana Highways Authority, has installed rumble strips on roads near the Islamic Senior High School to help check unnecessary speeding on the newly-built Abrepo Junction road in the Ashanti Region.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah, disclosed this on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.



Mr. Mensah had earlier joined the Deputy Minister of Education, Mr. John Ntim Fordjour on a fact-finding mission to the school a day after a demonstration by the students turned chaotic amidst the firing of warning shots and spraying of pepper solution at the students by the police.



The students were angry about the lack of a Zebra crossing and traffic light on the new road.



The incident led to more than 30 students being admitted to the hospital after inhaling tear gas.



Mr. Mensah noted that the rumble strips have been installed on the road from the Abrepo Junction area to the entrance of the school to help check speeding.

According to him, because the road is newly built, drivers turn to speed on it without recourse to pedestrians.



He was of the view that the students were justified in their course of action because a teacher was recently knocked down by a speeding vehicle.



The teacher is recuperating at the hospital, he said.



Mr. Mensah cautioned drivers on that stretch to be mindful of their speed.



He said the ministry will be leaving behind a skeletal staff in the school to monitor the situation and report back.