1
Menu
News

Islamic SHS shooting: MoE fixes rumble strips on 'killer' Abrepo road

Rumble Strips Fixed Rumble strips fixed

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ghana Highways Authority, has installed rumble strips on roads near the Islamic Senior High School to help check unnecessary speeding on the newly-built Abrepo Junction road in the Ashanti Region.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah, disclosed this on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

Mr. Mensah had earlier joined the Deputy Minister of Education, Mr. John Ntim Fordjour on a fact-finding mission to the school a day after a demonstration by the students turned chaotic amidst the firing of warning shots and spraying of pepper solution at the students by the police.

The students were angry about the lack of a Zebra crossing and traffic light on the new road.

The incident led to more than 30 students being admitted to the hospital after inhaling tear gas.

Mr. Mensah noted that the rumble strips have been installed on the road from the Abrepo Junction area to the entrance of the school to help check speeding.

According to him, because the road is newly built, drivers turn to speed on it without recourse to pedestrians.

He was of the view that the students were justified in their course of action because a teacher was recently knocked down by a speeding vehicle.

The teacher is recuperating at the hospital, he said.

Mr. Mensah cautioned drivers on that stretch to be mindful of their speed.

He said the ministry will be leaving behind a skeletal staff in the school to monitor the situation and report back.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about