Islamic SHS shooting: Parliament to receive Defense and Interior Committee’s report on Tuesday

The report will be presented by the Defense and Interior Committee to the plenary

Kumasi Islamic SHS students protest frequent accidents

Police fire bullets and teargas to disperse protesting students



Speaker tasks Defense and Interior Committee to investigate Islamic SHS shooting



The Defense and Interior Select Committee of Parliament on Tuesday will present its final report on the disturbance at the Kumasi Islamic Senior High School last week to Parliament.



Students of Kumasi Islamic on Monday, June 13, 2022, caused heavy traffic on the Abrepo road that runs in front of their campus to register their displeasure over frequent accidents in the area.



The aggrieved students said they and their teachers had become victims of constant pedestrian knockdowns and sought to bring attention to their plight through the protest.

However, a police contingent called in to calm the students chose to fire gunshots and teargas to manage the situation.



This resulted in a more chaotic situation in which some 30 students fell unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, following the incident, tasked the committee to investigate the matter and present a report of its findings and recommendations to the house.



According to a Citi News report, the Vice-Chairperson of the committee and MP for Mfantseman, Ophelia Hayford, confirmed that the report would be finalised on Monday for its presentation on Tuesday.



“Monday, we are meeting as a committee to deliberate on the issues and to put up our report.

“So hopefully, on Tuesday, we will present our report to the Speaker. All things being equal, if we are able to put it together, we will then present it to Parliament as directed by the Speaker,” the MP said.







Meanwhile, the Defense and Interior Committee Chairman, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has said that he would have sacked the Urban Roads Director in the Ashanti Region if he possessed the power to do so.



According to him, the failure of the Urban Roads Directorate to provide speed ramps on the main Abrepo-Barekese road after the school wrote several letters to draw attention to the matter merits the sacking.



