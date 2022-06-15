Islamic SHS shooting: Parliamentary Defence and Interior Committee tasked to probe alleged shooting incident

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Committee of Defence and Interior to as a matter of urgency meet with all parties involved in Monday, June 13, 2022’s alleged Police shooting at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.

Summing up the House’s displeasure at the level of unprofessionalism by the Police, especially in matters of crowd control, he said, "the incident is one too many and unfortunately comes a few days after he had directed the same Committee to review reports on previous incidents”.



Mr. Bagbin said such incidents are "unfortunate and must be condemned”.

The matter was brought to the House’s attention by the MP for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak. He said the action by the Police was without "tact or recourse to the admonition from school authorities”.