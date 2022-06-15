1
Islamic SHS shooting: Security Analyst bemoans unprofessional conduct of police

Security Analyst, Richard Kumadoe

Wed, 15 Jun 2022

Security Analyst, Richard Kumadoe has bemoaned the unprofessionalism of some Police personnel in the country.

He said recent happenings with regard to crowd control and shootings need to be critically looked at.

Speaking to GBC News, Mr. Kumadoe noted that "until personnel who violate the laws in the Service are punished, some of these things will still be witnessed”.

Mr. Kumadoe however commended the IGP for the swift action taken.

