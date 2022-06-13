1
Menu
News

Islamic school chaos: There was no blood on any student – Ambulance Service boss

Students Rather Suffered Respiratory Distress..jpeg Students suffered respiratory distress

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Ambulance Service, Sommit Duut, says police officers who responded to the protest at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi did not use live bullets in their attempt to disperse the crowd.

He noted the students rather suffered respiratory distress.

According to him, the response to the police was informed by the conduct of the protesters.

“All that we treated were just difficulty in breathing and people who were exhausted, we didn’t have any bloody situation. They [victims] are doing very well, they are responding to the treatment; all of them are fine. As of now, we’ve not had any negative feedback from the hospital,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

Meanwhile, the Police in a statement said investigations into the matter have begun.

The Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare is currently on his way to Kumasi to gather first-hand information on the incident.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman