Isn't it strange a man who collapsed the economy wants to be president? - PPP man jabs Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Ghanaian politician and member of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his quest to become the next president of Ghana.

The fierce critic of the ruling administration believes Dr. Bawumia’s quest to be the next president under his so-called new vision is nothing but rhetoric, dishonesty, and political insincerity.



He referenced a video of campaign activity in 2016 where the Vice President, who was then running mate to President Akufo-Addo, took a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over the performance of the economy.



The Vice President at the time slammed Mahama and quizzed him about why he had failed to maintain economic stability when he [Mahama] had been the head of the economic management team under the late Atta Mills and subsequently took over as president.



Dr. Bawumia at that campaign argued that Mahama should not be voted for because he had all the opportunity while working for his boss and also when he became the leader to manage the economy better but failed.



Using that same analogy, Divine Nkrumah said Dr. Bawumia has, for the past eight years, been the head of the economic management team but has failed to use his ideas to help the president maintain economic stability.

He mocked him, questioning why he would want to wait to become president in 2025 before implementing his vision.



He quoted Jeremiah 29:11, which talks about God’s plan to prosper his people.



He questioned if Dr. Bawumia, who has been part of those who messed up the economy, should be part of the plans God has for the nation.



“Apparently Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia wants to run for the President of Ghana despite the economic challenges that our country has faced under his leadership? It’s hard to believe.



Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”. If this verse holds true for Ghana, then is Dr. Bawumia a part of God’s plan for us as a nation? It’s definitely something worth contemplating. Eiii. 3y3 hu ooo.”