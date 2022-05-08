Israel King of Jew church celebrates Passover

Prophet N'Akoa delivers a sermon at a 2017 programme | File photo

Source: GNA

N’Akoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, Founder of the Israel King of Jews Church, has called on workers to use the May Day celebrations to reflect on the increasing spate of industrial disputes in the country especially in the public sector.

He said workers, employers and their unions should deepen the culture of dialogue and negotiations to resolve their differences in order to avoid strikes to ensure the sustainability of businesses in the country.



N’Akoa Jamson made the call at the celebration of this year’s Passover of the church at Dome in Accra on Friday on the theme “Deliverance and the Total Liberation of the Israelites.”



He said the Passover commemorates the way the Jews were spared from the plagues and other painful experiences through the manifestation of God’s power through Moses as against pharaoh and his sorceress.



The Founder said industrial disputes affected productivity, profits and workers income, adding that it also threatened the sustainability of enterprises, job creation and investment.



N’Akoa Jamson, who is also the Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, said it was therefore imperative for ‘you to remind yourself that no organization can thrive in an environment of antagonism, mistrust, hostilities and adversity’.

He said in order to ensure stability at the work place, there was the need for labour management cooperation to be prioritirised.



“You must endeavour to open the channels of communication at all levels of the organization not promote workplace cooperation and harmony which are also cardinal prerequisite for sustainable enterprises, wealth creation and increase national productivity as well as higher living standards,” N’Akoa Jamson said.



He stressed the on the need for the Government to support local firms that produced substitutes of imported goods to enhance their local production to help- stabilize prices in the economy and ensure continuous employment and sustainable economy in the country.



N’Akoa Jamson commended the Government in its efforts of combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.