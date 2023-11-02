Israel-Palestine war: No Ghanaian has been caught up – Government

Since the beginning of the war, over 8,000 Palestinians have been killed

Government has revealed no Ghanaian has been caught up in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has been dropping bombs on Gaza Strip since Hamas attacked some partygoers in Israel killing over 1,000 people and kidnapping more than 200.



In a statement on the floor, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Mavis Nkansah-Boadu disclosed Ghana supports calls for a cease-fire on both sides.

She however added there’s no need for evacuation of Ghanaians living in Israel.



Wa Central MP Dr. Rashid Pelpuo demanded the immediate halting of the war unconditionally given the level of killings being recorded.



MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Sylvester Tetteh accused Israel of engaging in war crimes in Gaza which he argues must stop immediately.