Israel will eliminate Hamas completely – Israeli Ambassador to Ghana

Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Shlomit Sufa, has agreed with the decision of the Israeli government to continue its bombing campaign of the Palestinian territory run by Hamas, despite calls by the United Nations and other international bodies for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

According to her, a ceasefire is not the right way to go.



In a yet-to-be-aired interview with GhanaWeb, the ambassador explained that organizations and individuals calling for a ceasefire do not have a comprehensive appreciation of the issue at hand.



She maintained that the Israeli government would do everything possibleto completely eradicate Hamas.



“People or countries calling for a truce or some kind of ceasefire... little understand that these measures (a ceasefire) would only allow Hamas to rearm itself, reposition itself, restructure and get ready for the next part of the war. So, if we are calling for a ceasefire, then we are just resetting a timer for a more devastating attack,” Shlomit Sufa explained.



The Ambassador added that past Israeli governments have tried ceasefires and other settlement alternatives with the Hamas, but they seem not to respond to reason.



“We've had that (ceasefire) so many times, we’ve tried so many other kinds of settlement alternatives but this terror entity but there’s no reasoning with them,” she added.

Ambassador Shlomit Sufa recounted how the Israeli government provides jobs and makes accessible its healthcare facilities for Palestinians from Gaza.



“I am sure most people do not know that thousands of people from Gaza come to Israel to secure work permits and work, also hundreds of people from Gaza were allowed under medical permit to come for healthcare treatment from Israel,” she recounted.



Watch the interview







EAN/EA