Israeli Ambassador welcomes Ghana’s 'strong' condemnation of Hamas attacks

Shlomit Sufa, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana

Source: GNA

Madam Shlomit Sufa, the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, has expressed gratitude to Ghana for “strongly” condemning the surprise attacks on Southern Israel by Hamas militants.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Madam Sufa said Israel welcomed the support from her friends, including Ghana and international governments.



“We are grateful for the support that we are receiving from Ghana, other countries in Africa and our friends all over the world,” Madam Sufa said.



“We are grateful to the Government of Ghana for issuing a very strong condemnation of Hamas brutality.”



She described Ghana’s statement as a very strong message of support to Israel.



“We received so many messages of sympathy, of support from our friends in Ghana, from all over the world and we highly appreciate this. This is very helpful and supportive in our very very difficult times.”

The Ambassador said all those, who supported Israel and condemned Hamas were on the right side of history, and that they were on the moral upper end, which Israel highly appreciated.



She said the surprise attacks on Southern Israel on Saturday, October 7, by Hamas terrorists had led to the death of over 900 people.



She said over one hundred people had also been taken captives by the Hamas terrorists.



She said the Israeli security forces were carrying out operations in Gaza to rescue hostages taken by the Hamas militants.



The Ambassador recalled that Saturday night, some young music loving people were having an outdoor programme in Israel when the Hamas terrorists attacked and killed about 260 of them.

“Currently we have about 3,000 people wounded in hospitals, but some of them are critically wounded, and I am afraid that the figures for the casualties will keep on increasing in the coming days,” the Ambassador stated.



She said the Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel and “unfortunately, currently, as we stand now, about 900 people have been brutally murdered by these Hamas terrorists,” she said.



Madam Sufa said unfortunately, those brutally murdered by the Hamas terrorists included foreign nationals.



“So far, we are happy that we have no information about any Ghanaian that has been harmed or affected; so, we are just happy about that. But the death toll is indescribable, it is unimaginable.”



She said in one of the villages in Israel, which was closer to the border with Gaza, the Hamas terrorists had infiltrated into a facility and massacred 40 babies and children.

She said in some cases, entire families were wiped out from the face of the earth by the Hamas terrorists.



“It is a situation that is difficult to describe, it is difficult to fathom and I sincerely hope that none of your readers or listeners will ever have to face such a situation,” she said.



Madam Sufa said the Hamas terrorists had been firing barrages of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip since Saturday.



She said within the passed three days, Hamas had fired more than 3,500 rockets into Israel.



She said Israel’s Military was also working hard to make sure that all the terrorists on Israel territory were eliminated.

The Ambassador said Israel was determined to bring Hamas to a place where it would never be able to launch such attack on Israel or state.



She said the sentiment in Israel now was a combination of deep grieving and outrage, saying: “We cannot tolerate the situation we are in now, everybody is mobilising to support the Government and the military.



“We have mobilised over 300,000 reserved soldiers to get ready for the upcoming assault on Gaza,” she said.



“We are warning our enemies not to start engaging us on other fronts, such as the northern frontier. We are ready for any development, we are strong and resilient and we will overcome this.”