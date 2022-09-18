Issuing more permits to 'galamsey' miners is only way to stop illegal mining - Charles Owusu

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has proffered what he believes will be a lasting solution to the galamsey threat.

According to him, galamsey can be solved only when more permits are issued to the miners at the illegal mining sites.



In his view, the government is finding it difficult to curb galamsey because it is not looking at the option to license the miners.



He asserted that, issuing permits to the miners to undertake their activities, will help government to put them in check.

"Let's give the people permit to mine to stop those people who are destroying the lands . . . When we give more licences to the people and put measures in place to monitor and regularize the work they are doing, I am sure we will minimize it (galamsey) even if we are not able to end it," he argued on Peace FM's panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo".



