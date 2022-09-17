It's sad Akufo-Addo prides himself on elections won amid hardships - Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for not prioritizing the well-being of Ghanaians.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is adamant on the most essentials that will take citizens out of the prevailing economic hardship in the country.



“Our country has a really big problem when the President’s pride is only in how many elections he has won, rather than how he can alleviate the suffering of the people and create opportunities for them,” Mr. Mahama tweeted on Thursday September 15, 2022.



The former President also during a recent discussion with American Ambassador to Ghana, HE Virginia E. Palmer on matters of mutual interest to Ghana and America indicated that Akufo-Addo’s men disoriented amid economic problems.

Mr. Mahama noted that Ghana’s economic woes have been compounded by the missteps of the government, poor economic decisions, the collapse of indigenous banks and finance institutions instead of saving them, corruption, and the misappropriation of COVID-19 funds, which were shared to party officials.



According to President Mahama, government had almost GH¢30 billion in COVID-19 relief support from internal and external sources like the IMF and the World Bank, “a huge amount, which was more than sufficient to handle any crisis if the money had been used well and not abused.”



He however expressed confidence that following the IMF programme, there would be more discipline in government’s handling of the economy.