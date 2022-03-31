It’s shocking Akufo-Addo has no confidence to speak about the true state of Ghana – Haruna Iddrisu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has expressed shock at the President’s lack of confidence to talk about the true state of Ghana’s economy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented the State of the Nation’s Address to Parliament on March 30, 2022.



The President spoke about various initiatives by the government to ensure that Ghana recovers from COVID-19 and its ruins.



He acknowledged that the there is anxiety in the country but called on the people of Ghana to come together to help bring back the country on track.



But commenting on the President’s address, Haruna Iddrisu noted that the President did not touch on the economy and the struggles of the people.

“we expected him to deliver the true state of the nation that reflect the hardship of the people. Regrettably, he himself does not have the confidence to talk about the economy,” he said.



He was shocked that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was vocal about Ghana’s economy now runs away from commenting on its true state.



“It’s shocking that the President does not have the confidence to talk about the state of the economy,” he said.



He indicated that the Minority is ready ti debate the State of the Nation’s Address to prove to the people that there is a better alternative in John Dramani Mahama.