5
Menu
News

It all began under Mahama - Abu Jinapor on Achimota forest saga

Samuel Jinapor At Youth .jpeg Samuel Abdulai Jinapor

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has indicated that former President John Mahama, by executive approval, gave out Achimota Forest for redevelopment in 2013.

He made this remark while debunking reports that the ruling government has sold Achimota Forest.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said: "on September 5, 2013, the then President, John Dramani Mahama, gave Executive Approval for the conversion of the forest reserve into an ecotourism park, and to release the peripheral portions of the forest reserve to the Owoo family, in accordance with the recommendations of the committee”.

The minister explained that because the land remained a forest reserve, by virtue of Order 31 of 1930, the lessees and sub-lessees could not develop the land, although they had obtained all the necessary permits.

He said pursuant to the same Executive Approval, the Forestry Commission, acting on behalf of President entered into an agreement with Aikan Capital, a limited liability company, for the development of core areas of the forest into an eco-tourism park.

The commission also executed a lease agreement with the company in February 2016, by which 227.84 hectares of the reserve were leased to the company to undertake the planned development.

“The Owoo family and their grantees, in a bid to develop the peripheral portions of the land which had already been granted to them, continued to petition the government to release of the peripheral portions as a forest reserve,” Mr Jinapor added.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story