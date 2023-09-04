It appears Alan Kyerematen’s time is over – Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Nkrabea Effah ffah Dartey, has voiced skepticism about New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen's prospects in the NPP upcoming delegates congress.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on September 1, 2023, he expressed surprise that Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central beat Alan in the super delegates’ contest.



“I predicted Bawumia to win, followed by Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, and Dr. Afriyie Akoto.



"However, the manner in which Kennedy defeated Alan Kyerematen surprised me. To be honest, I was shocked, but after doing some analysis, I realized Kennedy Agyapong is the one to watch since he tried to act like the Donald Trump of Ghana.



"Unfortunately, it appears that Alan Kyerematen, because he has contested for the past 20 years, it appears his time is over, this is the way I look at it,” he said.



He argued that Agyapong's victory was even more unexpected considering him being a first-time contender in the race.



He added "Apart from Alhaji Bawumia, the next choice is Kennedy Agyapong because he beat Alan with over 30 votes, but Alan previously was considered the heir apparent, he went to greet Otumfuo and the other traditional councils, he created an impression that he was the NPP incoming president but Alhaji Bawumia has beaten him and Kennedy Agyapong, first timer has beaten him, so, right now the question is, who is Alan Kyerematen representing?

"That is why, based on the dynamics, I will be very surprised if Alan wins the November 4 election."



During the NPP super delegates election held on August 26, 2023, Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast.



In second place was Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.



This round of voting reduced the pool of contenders from 10 to five.



The final round, slated for November this year, will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.





