It appears government is overwhelmed and frustrated – Legon lecturer

Dr. Kobby Mensah is a Senior Lecturer at UG

A Senior Lecturer with the University of Ghana has observed that the government was treating citizens as almost the opposition party.

Without mentioning specific instances in which the government was acting as such, Dr. Kobby Mensah stressed that that disposition gave a semblance of an overwhelmed and frustrated administration.



He made the submissions during an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on May 25, 2022, and tweeted about same afterwards.



"My submission on @asaaseradio995, The Govt is seeing the citizens as almost the opposition party, fighting back the latter’s complaints of better governance. I sense the Govt is overwhelmed and frustrated - and it shows in their speeches and commentaries lately," his tweet read.



The government has recently had to address public concerns first to do with the declassification of portions of Achimota Forest as a forest reserve.

Then it emerged that some top government functionaries had been allocated lands in the said enclave by previous governments including ownership by a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, the late Sir John.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has issued statements since denying that the Achimota Forest had been sold but that lands were being returned to the allodial owners, the Owoos, on compassionate grounds.



The Ministry has also opened a probe into the alleged ownership of lands located at the Achimota Forest and a Ramsar site at Sakumono, by Sir John, real name Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.