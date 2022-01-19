It can degenerate into unthinkable proportions – GJA cautions media over Otumfuo, Dormaahene conflict coverage

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

Otumfuo and Dormaahene engage in verbal exchange

The Ghana Journalist Association has implored the media to be circumspect in its report of the ongoing rift between the Asantehene, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II.



In a statement dated Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and signed by its President, Affail Monney, the GJA said the conflict between the two traditional leaders owing to its sensitivity, can degenerate into a conflict of unthinkable proportion.



While requiring the media to be circumspect of its reportage on the matter, the GJA pointed out what it says is a sensational tilt and explosive angles characterizing the coverage of the verbal exchange between the two leaders.

“It is needless to state that the hyper - sensitive issue involving the two prominent chiefs can degenerate into a conflict of unthinkable proportions, if it is not handled with the highest degree of circumspection, especially by the media.



The sensational tilt and explosive angles which have characterized the coverage of the verbal exchanges should, therefore, give way to conflict sensitive reporting which will allow tempers to cool down and the issue to be contained or resolved in the long run,” GJA said.



To the effect of imploring the media to exercise caution, the GJA further called on editors of traditional media and social media activists to apply filter to pronouncements made by the two chiefs to avoid inflaming the conflict.



“The GJA particularly wants traditional media editors and social media activists to filter any pronouncements from the two chiefs through a very tight weave of journalistic' responsibility and



gatekeeping. In other words, they should think through the consequences or weigh fully the implications of anything they put out on the matter. This is to ensure that the public is fed with ethically wholesome and culturally edifying information which will not escalate the tension nor compromise the peace and security in the two traditional areas, and by extension the entire nation.

“Finally, the media must be part of the solution and not part of a chieftaincy clash of staggering magnitude,” the GJA added.



Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II recently called out the Otumfuo and the people of Ashanti for what he said is a deliberate attempt to twist history.



The Otumfuo speaking at the first meeting of Asanteman Traditional Council for the year, used the opportunity to reply the Dormaahene.



According to the Otumfuo, it is rather the Dormaahene who is rather twisting history.