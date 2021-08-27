It costs Ghana $5m to construct 1km of railway – Asante-Boateng

Deputy Minister for Railway Development, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has disclosed it costs Ghana Five million dollars to construct one kilometre of the railway.

This came to light when the ministry and law enforcement authorities realized that about 50 kilometres of railway tracks in the Ashanti and Eastern regions estimated to cost Two Hundred and Fifty million dollars ($250 million) were stolen.



The Deputy Minister observed the development is a sad one, especially when the government is putting in a huge investment to bring back an almost collapsed sector.



Speaking to the press, Mr. Asante-Boateng said it costs the country a fortune to construct the railway.

“It’s costing this nation an amount of five million dollars to construct just one kilometre. We know for sure that for the past twenty years we haven’t seen any train running on our rails. If the industry is gone down and we’re trying to revamp it, but this is not to say that the old tracks are not good”, he said.



Meanwhile, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the stealing of the railway tracks while 4 have been jailed.



