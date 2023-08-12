‘It doesn’t form part of his estate’ – Adom-Otchere replies Cecilia Dapaah’s brother’s widow

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

News reporter Paul Adom-Otchere has reacted to recent reports that wife of Cecilia Dapaah’s late brother, Nana Akwasi Essan II, has started processes to retrieve US$800,000 allegedly belonging to her husband.

The wife, a week ago, told the media that she had instructed her lawyers to retrieve the said money which is listed as part of monies stolen from the home of the former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Irene Kensah, said on Sompa FM that while she is currently in the process of filing to retrieve part of her late husband’s properties, she only became aware of the said money through a broadcast on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV.



“I know nothing about that money. I heard about it just like all of you did. I was on my way to meet my lawyer about a letter of administration and the issue only came up when I was with him.



"So, after my lawyer became aware, it has now become apparent that the money needs to be retrieved according to law,” she said in an interview with Sompa FM.



Adom-Otchere speaks

On the August 10 edition of his show, Adom-Otchere said he had spoken to lawyers who said the wife could not claim the said amount because the husband on his own volition did not disclose it to her.



“We heard that the widow said that she was unaware of the 800,000 dollars and so she wants to claim it.



“So, we asked the lawyers about it and they tell us that it is quite a simple matter. If the man did not disclose to her that I had 800,000 and had handed that 800,000 over to another person being his mother, then it doesn’t form part of his estate.



“The lawyers thought it was very simple … she comes and says I didn’t know that my husband had 800,000 that he had given to his mother. To the extent that she didn’t know, it doesn’t form part of the estate of the deceased man any more.



“The lawyers told me and I thought that was straightforward too… the man had in his own wisdom and on his volition, given that money away to another person, therefore that money does not form part of the estate,” he stressed.

