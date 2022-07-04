'It doesn't make sense' - NDC man on Akufo-Addo failure to reshuffle ministers

Nii Kpakpo Samoa, a member of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has wondered why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refused to undertake a major reshuffle since taking office.

He holds the view that the current Economic Management Team ha failed given recent events where government is seeking an IMF bailout amid worsening economic conditions.



In an interview on pro-NPP Asaase Radio over the weekend, Samoa averred that it was time the president put together an all-inclusive economic team to have steer the tide of economic decline.



"Let’s be honest. You have a particular economic management team running this administration for 7 years and it’s not working. This is the only government that’s not reshuffled its minsters… it doesn’t make sense.



"CPP, NDC, NPP have economic teams. Let’s put heads together because this is a national crises but if the NPP communicators are saying they’re going for a different reason, then let’s play politics with it," he stressed.



Samoa joins a growing list of person who have called on the president to reshuffle his ministers. Former President John Dramani Mahama recently asked that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and other non-performing ministers be fired.

Political Science lecturer Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Minority Leader Haruna Idrissu have at different points this year called on the President to undertake a reshuffle.



Government runs to IMF



Government on July 1, 2022 took the decision to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, contrary to its earlier position of not returning to the Fund.



The decision has since divided public opinion.



If the engagement is successful, it will be the seventeenth time the country has returned to the Bretton Woods Institution for economic support.

Some reasons the government has consistently cited for which it made a U-turn on its earlier position on the IMF is the twin crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



