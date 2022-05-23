It floods even in America, Europe – Works and housing minister on Accra floods

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Akufo-Addo has invested more than any other govt to improve Ghana's drainage system, Asenso-Boakye

We have invested GH¢450m to expand Ghana's drainage system - Asenso-Boakye



No matter how much we invest in infrastructure, human behaviour is key to averting flooding, MP



The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has invested more to improve Ghana's drainage system than any other government Ghana has had.



According to him, the menace of floods was not peculiar to Ghana because advanced countries with all their technology also experienced flooding.



The minister, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, indicated that recent flooding seen in the capital town of Ghana, Accra, was mainly due to human activities and not because of the lack of investment in the sector.



"… even America, with all its robust infrastructure, also experiences flooding, we have seen some in China, and Europe even flooded last year… What I am saying is that we, as citizens, have the responsibility in the fight against flooding because no matter how much the government invests or provides infrastructure, if we continue to put refuse into drainages, there will continue to be flooding, and this is what I have been campaigning about.

"… no government Ghana has had has invested in expanding the country's drainage system than the Akufo-Addo government. I have mentioned that we have invested some GH¢ 460 million even though it is not enough to solve all the drainage issues in the country; no government can provide all the needed drains in the country at a go; it is a process," he said.



Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, called on the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enact by-laws to help curb the menace of people throwing refuse into drains.



Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:







