It has become difficult to find lands for 'Agenda 111' project in Accra - Regional Minister

Henry Quartey, Minister for the Greater Accra Region

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has shared bitter concerns over the inadequacy of lands in the Region.

According to the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP), almost all the lands including State ones have been sold out by the Chiefs, thereby making it difficult for the government to find lands to do its developmental infrastructure projects.



The Minister revealed that President Akufo-Addo's 'Agenda 111' project aimed at building 111 Regional and district hospitals in the country is delaying because of the lack of land.

He disclosed during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Thursday morning that he has scouted the Region and "it has become very difficult for us to find lands in Accra to do the Agenda 111".



"When you go to other Regions, it (Agenda 111) is rapidly going on but even in my own constituency, I bow my head down when I attend meetings, because I don't have lands to even think of litigating them," he added.