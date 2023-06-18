It has been an amazing journey – Bawumia on his life story

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described as an amazing journey his life story starting from Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale to his current position.

Dr. Bawumia who filed his nomination forms to run for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) at the party Headquarters on Friday, June 16, 2023, thanked God for how far he has brought him.



“This is a very important day in my life. From Sakasaka Primary School to Tamale Secondary School, to Oxford University, to Bank of Ghana as Deputy Governor and then to become Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. It has been an amazing journey and I thank God for how far he has brought me”, he disclosed.



According to him, it has been a very difficult journey and nonetheless, he has not given up and pursued to date.

“It has not been an easy journey. It has taken a lot of hard work, discipline and patience to get here. I have walked to school growing up in Moshie Zongo in Tamale. I have been a by day worker on farms during holidays in secondary school, I have been a warehouse boy even after finishing university, I have been a minicab driver, I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my College. I only settled my fees in arrears after I started work following the completion of my PhD in Canada”, he recounted.



He used the opportunity to thank his wife Samira, Family and friends who have been by him through thick and thin promising not to let them down.



Dr.Bawumia who has already been tipped to win the race goes into the contest with a former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; new entrant and MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto. The rest are former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; a former Minster for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong; a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh, A Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba(UEW), Eric Sakyi Nketiah and a former MP for Offinso North constituency and Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku.