It is Alan Kyerematen's time, we will vote for him - Asunafo deputy Chief Imam

Source: Naayirima Dery, Contributor

As Muslims across the globe mark Eid-ul-Fitr, the Deputy Chief Imam of Kukuom Central Mosque in Asunafo South of the Ashanti Region, Dr. Mohammed Isiah, has made a clarion call on all Ghanaians to disregard suggestions that Muslims and Northerners may not vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections if Hon Alan Kyerematen is elected as the presidential candidate for NPP.

Dr. Isiah suggested that Alan Kyerematen, is the choice of most Muslims and Northerners and urged the New Patriotic Party faithfuls to unite behind him to push the party to victory in 2024.



Speaking in a self-recorded video after the Eid prayers, the Islamic Scholar said after the constituency delegates’ elections all party members should come together as one and work for the good of the party and not for interests of individuals.



"As Northerners and Muslims mark this august occasion, we wish everybody Eid Mubarak and my message to all New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, including delegates and constituency executives, is that both winners and losers should work together to break the eight (8) year cycle.”



Quoting the Holy Quran, he further noted that “it’s God (Allah) who installs kings and kingdoms, therefore nobody can just get up and install himself or herself as a king or queen. As in the Ashanti Kingdom, people take turns ascending to the throne, so it is with the New Patriotic Party; it is now Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen's turn as he has delicately done his part for the party through hard work and sacrifice. I urge all Northerners and Muslims to vote for him.”

Breaking the eight (8) year cycle has been the dream of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since its return to power in 2016. In pursuit of this, the current government has initiated a lot of projects which will make Ghanaians retain them in government, in the next elections including the 1D1F and a comprehensive industrialization agenda being spearheaded by Alan Kyerematen, the originator of this developmental move.



He believes breaking the 8 can only be made possible if Mr. Kyerematen is given the mandate.



Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a founding member of NPP, has competed three times for the party’s presidential candidate position. Alan’s presidential ambition as the records reveal, started from 1997. Most party sympathizers believe this is the time for those who have sacrificed and waited for their time and worked hard for the party to hold flag bearer position of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections.



