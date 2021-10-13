It is a crime to insult people on social media, you could be jailed - Cyber security Official

Ghanaians have been advised not to insults people on social media platforms

The Director, Cybercrime Unit, CID Headquarters, Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Gustav Herbert Yankson, has cautioned Ghanaians against the use of social media including WhatsApp groups or cyberspace for insults.



He said one can be held liable for such an offence as it is a criminal act.



According to a report by GNA, Dr. Gustav Herbert Yakson said, “if you insult in the normal space in society and if you insult in a cyberspace or on social media, including WhatsApp group platform, it is criminal because it was in a public domain and you will be held liable for that,” he said.

He also urged individuals to desist from sharing nude pictures to their partners as the device could be hacked or stolen and content would be circulated.



“Do not take nude pictures or videos of yourself and do not share such contents to your partner, not even your husband. The problem is the phone could be hacked, stolen or get damaged and may need to be taken to the repairs and before you know it, your nudity is circulating everywhere,” he said.



Dr. Gustav Herbert Yakson was speaking at an event organized by Plan International Ghana in Accra to commemorate the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child.



The global theme for the celebration is, “Digital Generation, Our Generation”, however, Plan International Ghana’s adopted theme is: “Girls Get Freedom Online – Safety from Cyber Crime”.