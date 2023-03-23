'It is a lot of money' – Kojo Bonsu laments over NDC's GH¢500,000 presidential filing fees

Kojo Bonsu is a former Mayor of Kumasi

One of the leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), eyeing the vacant slot of the party's flagbearer, Kojo Bonsu, has lamented over the announced filing fees for the presidential race.

The NDC recently announced a GH¢500,000 filing fee for all persons hoping to contest the party's impending primaries to elect a new flagbearer.



So far, four names: John Dramani Mahama, Kojo Bonsu, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and Ernest Kobeah, have picked up nomination forms, with a number of them accordingly going through their filing processes.



However, the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, believes that the charge is just too much.



"It is a lot of money. I do not support it. Does it mean that if I do not have that amount of money, but I have the capacity and I'm competent enough to run for the leadership of the party, I can't contest? And this is a social democratic party?" he said to journalists when he filed his nomination forms on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, a report from citinewsroom.com said.



He, however, told his supporters that they should be rest assured of his intentions to go through with this, knowing that he is not backing down.

He also said that, unlike the last time he made an attempt to be the NDC's flagbearer in 2018, this time, he would not disappoint his constituents.



"You got it all wrong. The last time (2018), I did not go further to pick and file a nomination, but today, I have paid GHC 500,000. Do you think I will drop and let it go? I am not that rich. So, I will contest, and my chances are very bright", he said.



In 2018, Kojo Bonsu backed down on his decision to run for the NDC slot, announcing that he would rather support whoever emerged victorious at the end of the primaries.



AE/SEA