'It is an honour to go unopposed, I will increase votes for Mahama' – Dr. Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has emerged as the only person who picked nomination forms to contest the constituency primaries.

Per the latest update, Dr Apaak, who is a Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee and a member of the Public Accounts, would be going unopposed.



In a brief statement, the MP thanked his constituents for their trust and belief in him to run unopposed.



This, he says, has inspired him to do more as a legislator for his constituents.



Dr Apaak said it was an honour to go unopposed, and he will not take the opportunity given to him for granted.

He promised to work with integrity on behalf of the NDC and retain the seat for the NDC and increase the votes of former President John Dramani Mahama.



"It is with great humility that I express my profound gratitude to the rank and file of the NDC in Builsa South for making me the Candidate for the party for the coming 2024 parliamentary elections.



To have been favoured to represent the NDC unopposed as was the case for the 2020 elections is an honour I will never take for granted.



I will continue to serve with integrity and promise to work even harder to retain the seat and to increase the votes of John Dramani Mahama.”