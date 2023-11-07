It is an insult for NPP to present Bawumia to us as a candidate – Mensah Thompson

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson has described as an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaian electorates, the election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the failings of the current government, including the closure of the Renal Unit at the Korle Teaching Hospital is a testament to the incompetence of Dr Bawumia as a leader.



“If all manner of things are going on in Korle Bu unchecked and they are failing and the same government who watch on for the system to fail is not providing the needed support and intervention to make sure that you bring it back to life, then you don’t deserve to be called a government.



"You don’t deserve it and that is why I am saying that it is an insult for the NPP to go to the polls and bring Dr Bawumia to us as a candidate. It is an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians,” he stated in a Citi News interview.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on Saturday, November 4, 2023, elected flagbearer of the NPP beating competition from Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto with some 61.47% of total votes cast.



