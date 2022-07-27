It is better not to have a president than to have lying Akufo-Addo as president – Captain Smart

Captain Smart has accused Akufo-Addo of running a government of deceit

Morning show host, Captain Smart has alluded that Ghana as a state would be better off without a president compared to having President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the country.

According to the journalist his assertion is justified by the deceptive nature of the current government led by President Akufo-Addo.



“Look, it would be better off to have no president than to have Nana Addo sitting there. Take it or leave it. It is better to have no president, each one for himself than to have Nana Addo sitting there.



“Do you know why? The lies are too much and anytime you see a president or a vice president lying, they are just lying low your destiny,” he stated.



During his rant on the Wednesday, July 27, 2022, edition of Onua TV’s Onua Maakye programme, Captain Smart cited what he said are various instances where government has deceived people.



He mentioned the controversy around the announcement by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that, the Ghana Card can be used as a traveling document as one of government’s deceitful attempts.

“If the Ghana Card can be used as a travelling document how come ministers whose diplomatic passports have expired are rushing to renew it? You will be shocked by the thickness of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s passport when you see him at the airport. As minister for parliamentary affairs why does he still need a passport to travel?



“If the Ghana Card is a travel document, why are we still acquiring passports. We have to reason as Ghanaians, the deception is overwhelming. These guys are noting but liars,” he stated.



In November last year, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said Ghanaians anywhere in the world would soon be able to travel back home using their Ghana cards.



Delivering a public lecture at the Ashesi University on the role digitalisation is playing in transforming the Ghanaian economy, Dr Bawumia indicated that apart from



acting as the major source of proof of identity, the Ghana Card would be used as an e-passport for Ghanaian citizens, all things being equal, by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

On February 9, 2022, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) gave its seal of approval for the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, to be used as official documentation at all 197 ICAO compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide.



By the approval. Ghanaians living in the Diaspora who hold the Ghana Card can board any flight to Ghana without the requirement of a visa or any other travel document, as the process covers all children and people of Ghanaian descent.



However some critics of the government say the current leadership is overstretching the significance of the use of Ghana Card as a travel document



